Loading...

Rock Island by GTI

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabis

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

1 products
Product image for 1:1 Black Cherry Chocolate Bar 200mg
Chocolates
1:1 Black Cherry Chocolate Bar 200mg
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 100%
CBD 100%