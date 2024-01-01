Loading...

Rock Island by GTI

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

8 products
Product image for Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 77.043%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 79%
CBD 0%
Product image for S.C. Slimer Cartridge 0.3g
Cartridges
S.C. Slimer Cartridge 0.3g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 69.81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Alien OG Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Cherry Alien OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 75.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 81.27%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jet Fuel OG Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Jet Fuel OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bubba Fett Pax Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Bubba Fett Pax Pod 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 81.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Herijuana Pax Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Orange Herijuana Pax Pod 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 45.9%
CBD 33.26%