Loading...

Rock Island by GTI

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabis

Rock Island by GTI products

10 products
Product image for Cherry Alien OG Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Cherry Alien OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 75.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for S.C. Slimer Cartridge 0.3g
Cartridges
S.C. Slimer Cartridge 0.3g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 69.81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Mandarin Jack CO2 Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 77.043%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 79%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 81.27%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Story
Flower
OG Story
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 28.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jet Fuel OG Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Jet Fuel OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bubba Fett Pax Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Bubba Fett Pax Pod 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 81.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Herijuana Pax Pod 0.5g
Cartridges
Orange Herijuana Pax Pod 0.5g
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 45.9%
CBD 33.26%
Product image for 1:1 Black Cherry Chocolate Bar 200mg
Chocolates
1:1 Black Cherry Chocolate Bar 200mg
by Rock Island by GTI
THC 100%
CBD 100%