Loud Seeds recreated a hybrid they originally made years ago by crossing a Strawberry Cough x Durban Poison female with their Sour dominant Original Loud male. The result is Strawberry Durban Diesel, an 80% sativa-dominant plant that finishes flowering in 8-10 weeks and can produce THC levels up to 25%.
Strawberry Durban Diesel effects
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
