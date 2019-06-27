Rogue Apothecary
Elektra is a sativa-dominant cross maintaining between 16% – 22% CBD content along with 0.3% THC or less. Elektra hemp flowers have a sticky to the touch feel and buds of green and orange. The flower gives off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma which lifts it up and above other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
