Crossing classics Grapefruit and BC God Bud, The Bank Cannabis Genetics creates Grape God Bud. This award-winning strain is celebrated for its medicinal qualities, bag appeal, and smell. Grape God Bud offers a sweet pungent grapefruit aroma and has a light lemony green color. The Grapefruit genetics tone down the notoriously potent God Bud, making this strain a bit more functional while still helping you to wind down at the end of the day.