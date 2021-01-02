About this product
Roll One offers a wide variety of good quality classics without any of the pretentious cannabis hype, because we know that consuming shouldn’t be a complicated affair. It’s good quality at everyday value.
About this strain
Crossing classics Grapefruit and BC God Bud, The Bank Cannabis Genetics creates Grape God Bud. This award-winning strain is celebrated for its medicinal qualities, bag appeal, and smell. Grape God Bud offers a sweet pungent grapefruit aroma and has a light lemony green color. The Grapefruit genetics tone down the notoriously potent God Bud, making this strain a bit more functional while still helping you to wind down at the end of the day.
Grape God Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
Gastrointestinal disorder
33% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Roll One
