Logo for the brand Roll Up 420

Roll Up 420

Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge 800mg

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

800mg
1ml
no thc
Grape flavor

Purple Bubba effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!