About this strain
818 OG
Named after the telephone area code of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, 818 OG is an OG Kush strain popular with patients for treating pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia. Not to be confused with the other OG cut named for the locale, the 818 OG has a very fruity flavor that is quite different from the sour, earthy fuel taste found in the SFV OG.
About this brand
Roots and Budz
Roots and Budz is a Los Angeles based cannabis company with a mission to provide high-quality cannabis products to all, through education, curation and transparency. Grounded in humble beginnings, we value our community, cultivation to consumer, as family. Our vision is to foster the growth of a healthy, safe and accessible environment around cannabis culture that’s free from stigma and ripe with opportunity for everyone.