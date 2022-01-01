Roots and Budz
Roots and Budz is a Los Angeles based cannabis company with a mission to provide high-quality cannabis products to all, through education, curation and transparency. Grounded in humble beginnings, we understand the value of community and the responsibility we carry to contribute good to each others lives. Our vision is to foster the growth of a healthy, safe and accessible environment around cannabis culture that’s free from stigma and ripe with opportunity for everyone.