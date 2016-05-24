Loading…
Logo for the brand ROVE

ROVE

Sour Ape Cartridge 0.5g

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Ape Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!