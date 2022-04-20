About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.