Logo for the brand Royal Bud

Royal Bud

Sage & Sour Kush

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Sage and Sour effects

Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!