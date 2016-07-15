Royal Bud
Sage & Sour Kush
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Sage and Sour effects
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
