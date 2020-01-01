 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Royal Concentrates

About Royal Concentrates

Royal Concentrates is a leader in the cannabis concentrate industry. Our concentrates set the standard for clean, smooth, potent CO2 extracts. Creating excellent, world class concentrates is not an art, it’s a science. For this reason our strain specific concentrates are extracted and refined by skilled chemists using the strictest quality controls and highest industry standards. This ensures our customers receive the purest, clearest concentrates available. Our products are always free of solvents, thinners, and unwanted plant materials. Each batch is lab tested for purity and strength (70% and greater). This is why Royal Concentrates consistently tastes great and offers the same benefits every time Pure. Clean. Clear. Strong.