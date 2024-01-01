We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Royal Tree Gardens
Flower
Sherbet
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
7
)
Flower
Chocolope
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
6
)
Flower
Sour Kush
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Cherry Pie
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Dutch Cake
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 21.41%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Galaxy
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 26%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dutch Treat
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 25%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Papaya
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Kush
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Rainbow Margy #1
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tangimal
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 26.59%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Dolato Pre-roll 1g
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Candied Grapes #3
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Citrus Farmer
by Royal Tree Gardens
Pre-rolls
Sherbet Pre-Roll 1g
by Royal Tree Gardens
Pre-rolls
Black Cherry Soda Pre-Roll 1g
by Royal Tree Gardens
Flower
Z Cube
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 25.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Key Lime Kush Mints
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 18.6%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Grapefruit
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Durban Poison
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
New Mexico Badlands
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 29.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Harlequin x Granddaddy Purple
by Royal Tree Gardens
Pre-rolls
Tropaya Pie Pre-Roll 1g
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 16.8%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
The Sweeties Pre-Roll 1g
by Royal Tree Gardens
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.04%
