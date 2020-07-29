About this product

ROSE QUARTZ BOMB



INGREDIENTS: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut Oil, Water, Organic Rose Absolute Essential Oil, Dried Rose Petals, Authentic Rose Quartz Stone mined from Brazil.



VANILLA LAVENDER BOMB



INGREDIENTS: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut oil, Water, Organic Vanilla Essential Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Dried Lavender, Authentic Amethyst Stone mined from Brazil.



GREEN TEA BOMB



INGREDIENTS: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut Oil, Water, Organic Green Tea Essential Oil, Dried Rose Petals, Authentic Crystal Quartz Stone mined from Brazil.



PINEAPPLE GUAVA BOMB



Ingredients: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut Oil, Water, Organic Pineapple Guava Essential Oil, Organic Green Tea Essential Oil, Dried Green Tea, Authentic Citrine Stone mined from Brazil.



BLUE LOTUS BOMB



Ingredients: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut Oil, Water, Organic Lotus Essential Oil, Dried Rose Buds, Authentic Amethyst Stone mined from Brazil.



LEMONGRASS SOAK BOMB



INGREDIENTS: Baking Soda, Organic Arrow Root Powder, Organic Epsom Salts, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Coloring, Organic Coconut Oil, Water, Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil, Dried flowers, Authentic Crystal Quartz Stone mined from Brazil.



-"Rose Quartz is often called the "Love Stone." It's energetic hallmark is that of unconditional love that opens the heart chakra. This makes rose quartz a stone for every type of love: self-love, family, platonic, romantic, and unconditional. As a variety of quartz, rose quartz has high energy, and this strong energy can enhance love in virtually any situation."



-‘The Crystal Quartz stone has been called the "Universal Crystal" because of its many uses. It enhances energy by absorbing, storing, amplifying, balancing, focusing and transmitting. It channels universal energy. Quartz also enhances thoughts, as they are a form of energy. Because it directs and amplifies energy, it is extremely beneficial for manifesting, healing, meditation, protection, and channeling.’



-"Purple Amethyst is a meditative and calming stone which works in the emotional, spiritual, and physical planes to promote calm, balance, and peace. As the ancients say; amethyst is a sobriety stone. It has been used for millennia to prevent drunkenness, and addictions to alcohol, drugs, smoking, etc, and destructive compulsive behaviors of all kinds."



-‘Citrine is well known in crystal work as a success and prosperity stone to the point that it is called the "Success Stone." It is said to promote and manifest success and abundance in all areas, and in many ways. It is particularly used to promote success in business if used in the cash box of a shop, carried or worn, earning it another nickname, "Merchant's Stone."



INGREDIENT BENEFITS:

RX CANNA CARE CBD – Whole Flower CBD responsible for nutrient transportation and metabolic regulation , assisting in the proper allocation and distribution of other beneficial ingredients within your physiology.



ROSESHIP OIL – Contains essential fatty acids that help rejuvenate skin protect from premature aging for natural toning, wrinkle reduction, heal scarring and improving skin moisture. Remarkable for damaged, agitated, dry, mature skin.



HEMP SEED OIL – Reduce skin discomfort by soothing and restoring dry or damaged skin and increasing the natural moisture retention capacity. With regular use, body care products containing hemp seed oil can help slow down the effects of skin aging and leave the skin

smooth, soft and conditioned.



ALMOND OIL – All skin types, especially skin prone to eczema, sensitive, inflamed and dry. Known for its ability to soften and soothe inflamed skin.



AVOCADO OIL – Healing, anti-bacterial and anti-wrinkle properties.



CALENDULA OIL – Stimulates the formation of new tissue, nervous system, their (flowers) anti-inflammatory properties are soothing to the skin and they gently promote blood circulation. Excellent for damaged or injured skin tissue.



VIRGIN COCONUT OIL – Conditioning, protective, and helps to keep other carrier oils from going rancid. This is the one gals have been using to spot treat their acne.



JOJOBA OIL – Can act as a second skin, providing protection and emolliency while still allowing the skin to breathe. Can help control acne and oily skin or scalp since excess sebum actually dissolves in jojoba. Anti oxidant, may help extend the life of other oils.



NEEM SEED OIL – Used for its anti-bacterial properties. This oil is stinky but heavenly in aiding the process of healing. Used for all skin disorders you can imagine! Fungicide, conditioning, regenerating and restoring, antiseptic, insecticide. Psoriasis, skin diseases, herpes, allergies, sensitive skin, itching, sunburns, etc.



OLIVE OIL – Oil-Conditioning, cleansing, softening, absorbs easily, anti-oxidant.



SHEA BUTTER – Anti-inflammatory, used for dry skin ,eczema, etc.



VITAMEN E – Powerful antioxidant that protects tissue against free radicals also important in the formation of red blood cells and helps the body use vitamin K. improves circulation, is necessary in the repair of tissue, promotes normal blood clotting and healing, and can reduce

scarring, too.



LAVENDER – Restlessness, insomnia, nervousness, and depression hair loss (alopecia areata) and pain, and to repel mosquitoes and other insects.as aromatherapy for insomnia, pain, and agitation related to dementia. anti microbial, healing, antiseptic.



VANILLA – Antioxidant, aphrodisiac,anti-carcinogenic, febrifuge fights infections, anti-depressant, sedative, anti anxiety.



ROSE GERANIUM – Nerve pain, as an astringent to tighten skin, antibiotic-like effects soothing to skin.



LEMON GRASS – Analgesic, antidepressant, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, astringent, bactericidal, carminative, deodorant, diuretic, febrifuge, fungicidal, galactogogue, insecticidal, nervine, sedative and tonic substance.



GRAPEFRUIT -Anti microbial antibacterial,antiviral, and anti-fungal properties.



LOTUS – Antioxidant, hepatoprotective, immunomodulatory, anti-infective, hyperlipidemic, and psychopharmacological activity.



NEROLI – Antidepressant, aphrodisiac, antiseptic, bactericidal, cordial, carminative, cicatrisant, cytophylactic, disinfectant, antispasmodic, deodorant, digestive, emollient, sedative and tonic substance.



ALMOND OIL - Helps chapped skin and irritated mucous membranes.



PINEAPPLE BROMINE ENZYME – Enzyme anti inflammatory, improved immunity pain relief.



GREEN TEA – Flushes out toxins from the skin, helps heal blemishes and soothes the complexion. Stops the signs of premature aging – like loose skin, wrinkles, age spots and fine lines – while making the complexion more moist and supple. Moisturizes, relaxes muscles, plumps wrinkles, eliminates toxins, dislodges dirt from pores and boosts circulation. anti-inflammatory properties, which make it an ideal beauty ingredient for sensitive skins. Herbalists have used cooled it for years to reduce itching and inflammation, and as an emergency first aid treatment to ease bleeding from small cuts and grazes. People with skin conditions such as psoriasis, rosacea, and dandruff, which are caused by inflammation, may benefit the most.



MATCHA POWDER – Acne & aging detoxifier removes harmful toxins and fights free radicals that damage cells needed to protect our skin stimulate and rejuvenate skin cells.



GROUND CINNAMON – Arthritis and pain, pimples, ringworms, eczema and other skin infections.