Island Lime Haze - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Lime, Fruit, Sweet
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Island Haze is an uplifting sativa with euphoria and creativity on tap. This strain is a cross of Cannalope Haze and Blue Jam (Atomic Haze x Blueberry), giving this strain a double dose of fruity terpenes and Haze genetics. Known for its happy mental state and whimsical creativity, this strain’s effects can assist with depression and fatigue. The bright fruit-forward aroma also makes this strain a crowd pleaser and welcome addition to sunny days outdoors.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
