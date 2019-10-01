About this product
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Soapy/ Citrus / Earth
Rythm Balance 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
