About this product
Rythm Heal 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These CBD-rich and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Shark Shock
Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1. Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Shark Shock effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
