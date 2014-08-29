About this product
Strain description: Lavender Jones [orig: Casey Jones x Purple Urkle] is a calming hybrid, with a striking floral bouquet and earthy, herbal undertones.
Lavender Jones, also known as "Purple Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure. Lavender Jones effects promote deep relaxation coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones. Medical marijuana patients choose Lavender Jones to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
