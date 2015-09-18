RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.



Strain description: Hell's Fire OG [orig: Hells OG x Fire OG] is a potent and euphoric indica dominant strain, featuring flavors of herbs, pepper, and pine.



MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.