Strain description: Mango Sherbert [orig: Mango Trees x Humbold Sherbert] is a relaxing and mood-elevating indica dominant strain, filled with mango, sweet cream, and berry flavors.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
