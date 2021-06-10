RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Jack Herer 500mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: Jack Herer [orig: Super Skunk x (Northern Lights x Haze)] is a mind-elevating sativa dominant classic, with a sweet-tart lemon-berry nose.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
