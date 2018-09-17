RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Lemon Banana Sherbet 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Lemon Banana Sherbet [orig: Lemon Skunk x Sour Banana Sherbet] is an energizing sativa dominant strain with a refreshing lemon taste and clear uplifting effects
Lemon Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
