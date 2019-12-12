Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Tangie 300mg

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Tangie is a sunny sativa-dominant strain with sweet tangerine notes and pleasant, uplifting effects to brighten your day.

Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
