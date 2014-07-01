About this product
Strain description: J1 [orig: Haze x Northern Lights] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with citrus and earthy notes, delivering euphoric and energetic effects.
About this strain
J1, also known as "Jack One," "Jack 1," and "J-1," is a high-end hybrid marijuana strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for extra mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.
J1 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/