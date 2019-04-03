RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citradelic Sunset 500mg
About this product
Strain description: Citradelic Sunset is an energizing and uplifting sativa dominant strain, with flavors of tart orange and lime, balanced with a hint of sweetness.
About this strain
Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
