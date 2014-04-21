Cherry Pie Ganja Doses - Indica [33pk] (100mg)
About this product
Cherry Pie relieves tension in the core, is anti-inflammatory and helps to soothe chronic pain. Infused with Cherry Pie terps and mixed with a little cherry oil. Delicious and fun.
3mg THC per mint.
100mg THC per pack
typical onset: 35 minutes if dissolved under your tongue
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
*good for sleep
*keto-friendly
*gummies will melt in your car/purse/pocket, these will not :)
santacruzmountaintops.com
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,381 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Santa Cruz Mountain Tops
At Santa Cruz Mountain Tops — we believe that cannabis is wellness.
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!
