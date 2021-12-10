About this strain
Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.
Ghetto Bird effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
