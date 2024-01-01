We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sauce Boss
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Sauce Boss products
48 products
Flower
Acapulco Gold - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Citrus Twist Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 32%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Terpene Rich Distillate - Donde Esta - 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 42.82%
CBD 3.68%
Cartridges
Terpene Rich Distillate - Royal Kush - 1g
by Sauce Boss
Cartridges
Terpene Rich Distillate - NYC Diesel - 1g
by Sauce Boss
Cartridges
Terpene Rich Distillate - Pink Lemonade - 1g
by Sauce Boss
Flower
Strawberry Creme - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Cartridges
Terpene Rich Distillate - ACDC - 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 4.4%
CBD 61.17%
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twister Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 34.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cinex
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Black DOG - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Pre-rolls
Where's My Bike Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 24.28%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Ten Freaky Girls
by Sauce Boss
THC 21%
CBD 0.01%
Solvent
ACDC Terp Crystals 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat #5 Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 28%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Maui OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 22%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Tangie
by Sauce Boss
THC 21%
CBD 0.02%
Cartridges
Lavender Berry Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Red Light District Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bubba's Berries
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.3%
Flower
Lemon OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.48%
Flower
Lemon Cheesecake - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
1
2
