Loading...

Sauce Boss

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

29 products
Product image for Acapulco Gold - Landrace Farms
Flower
Acapulco Gold - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms
Flower
Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Animal Cookies
Flower
Animal Cookies
by Sauce Boss
THC 25.1%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Bubba's Berries
Flower
Bubba's Berries
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Fruity Haze Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cinex
Flower
Cinex
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dutch Treat
Flower
Dutch Treat
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black DOG - Landrace Farms
Flower
Black DOG - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Royal Kush - Landrace Farms
Flower
Royal Kush - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Grapefruit - Landrace Farms
Flower
Grapefruit - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Lemon OG
Flower
Lemon OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.48%
Product image for Acapulco Gold Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Acapulco Gold Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Fruity Haze Terp Twister Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twister Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 34.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Red Light District Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Red Light District Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Custard
Flower
Lemon Custard
by Sauce Boss
THC 16%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Lemon Cheesecake - Landrace Farms
Flower
Lemon Cheesecake - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Dutch Treat #5 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat #5 Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 28%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Citrus Twist Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Citrus Twist Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Ape
Flower
Grape Ape
by Sauce Boss
THC 22%
CBD 0.36%
Product image for DJ Short Blueberry
Flower
DJ Short Blueberry
by Sauce Boss
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for AC/DC x Cinex Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
AC/DC x Cinex Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
Product image for Ten Freaky Girls
Flower
Ten Freaky Girls
by Sauce Boss
THC 21%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Maui OG
Flower
Maui OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 22%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Sour Bitch Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
Pre-rolls
Sour Bitch Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%