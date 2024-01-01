We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Sauce Boss
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
29 products
Flower
Acapulco Gold - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Where's My Bike - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Animal Cookies
by Sauce Boss
THC 25.1%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Bubba's Berries
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.3%
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cinex
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dutch Treat
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Black DOG - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Flower
Royal Kush - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Flower
Grapefruit - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Flower
Lemon OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 19%
CBD 0.48%
Pre-rolls
Acapulco Gold Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Fruity Haze Terp Twister Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 34.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Red Light District Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Custard
by Sauce Boss
THC 16%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Lemon Cheesecake - Landrace Farms
by Sauce Boss
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat #5 Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
THC 28%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Citrus Twist Terpene Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 32%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Ape
by Sauce Boss
THC 22%
CBD 0.36%
Flower
DJ Short Blueberry
by Sauce Boss
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.12%
Pre-rolls
AC/DC x Cinex Pre-Roll 1g
by Sauce Boss
Flower
Ten Freaky Girls
by Sauce Boss
THC 21%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Maui OG
by Sauce Boss
THC 22%
CBD 0.01%
Pre-rolls
Sour Bitch Terp Twisters Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Sauce Boss
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Sauce Boss
Catalog
Cannabis