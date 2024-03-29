We are very excited to have created this absolutely amazing strain & now releasing these regular seeds to share with our customers. By crossing our Hunted Zoomiez male with the notorious Cap Junky (Capulator/Seed Junky Colab), we created a new line of cannabis genetics that will be a staple for many new strains bred by Seed Canary & other well known breeders. Miracle candy will produce colorful, beautiful flowers that are dense and insanely sticky. Miracle Candy is no joke when it comes to bag appeal, aroma, potency, & yield as this strain checks all of those boxes! Aroma can vary between phenotypes however typically there will be a strong candy aroma with hints of citrus & diesel. Flowers will be covered in sticky trichomes and have colorful dark purple / green buds. Don’t be fooled, Miracle candy is a very potent cannabis strain that ranges between 22% – 28%+ THC! Trust us, you will not regret having these genetics in your garden!



Sex: Regular



Pack Size: 6 / 12 Regular Seeds



Growth Pattern: Great structure and even internode spacing. Will stretch during flower aiding in producing a HIGH yield. (Phenotypes may vary)



Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks



Lineage: Zoomiez (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Cap Junky AKA Miracle Mints

