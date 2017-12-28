Seed Bank
Green Crack Seeds
Don’t let the name fool you: Green Crack Weed is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day.
With a tangy, fruity flavor with hints of mango, this is the perfect daytime medication for patients treating fatigue, stress, and depression.
Green Crack is very similar to the Afghani strain, except we chose an earlier flowering Skunk to make the cross and to ensure that our Green Crack finishes that bit earlier than Afghani both indoors and outdoors.
Characteristics of Green Crack Seeds
The resulting strains are similar in both growth and effect. Solid buds with good yields and a smooth, long lasting effect.
Green Crack Seeds have slightly more indica tendencies in growing, producing slightly shorter, darker, broader plants with THC levels of 22-24. With Green Crack Weed you can expect yields of 650-750 grams per m².
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
