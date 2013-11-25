Seed Bank
About this product
White Rhino Seeds are a combination of genetics from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India.
These White Rhino Seeds have a relatively short flowering time indoors of 6 weeks with heavy indica production indoors of up to 2.5 oz. per square foot, White Rhino is a popular strain for growers looking for a productive harvest. Outdoor harvest dates are towards the end of September to beginning of October with an outdoor harvest of up to 1.8 - 2 pounds per plant, depending on size.
This exceptional White Rhino has a fruity smell, with a very intense sweet and floral taste, accompanied by a heavy almost narcotic effect.
This is an intensely potent hybrid that has been bred to maximize the resin content and yield of the famous White Widow.
This hybrid is also useful for medicinal purposes, due to a high THC content coupled with significant amounts of CBD and CBN. It's used with great success as pain relief, for combating Multiple Sclerosis as well as being a great sleep aid.
These White Rhino Seeds have a relatively short flowering time indoors of 6 weeks with heavy indica production indoors of up to 2.5 oz. per square foot, White Rhino is a popular strain for growers looking for a productive harvest. Outdoor harvest dates are towards the end of September to beginning of October with an outdoor harvest of up to 1.8 - 2 pounds per plant, depending on size.
This exceptional White Rhino has a fruity smell, with a very intense sweet and floral taste, accompanied by a heavy almost narcotic effect.
This is an intensely potent hybrid that has been bred to maximize the resin content and yield of the famous White Widow.
This hybrid is also useful for medicinal purposes, due to a high THC content coupled with significant amounts of CBD and CBN. It's used with great success as pain relief, for combating Multiple Sclerosis as well as being a great sleep aid.
White Rhino effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!