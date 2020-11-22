Regular Cannabis Seeds | Squirt | Humboldt Seed Company
SWEET AND TART GRAPEFRUIT
As exotic as they come, the squirt was identified during our 10k plant Phenotype Mega Hunt. Labeled BBMxTang #118, we referenced back to our genetic preservation library and got to work breeding. Three generations later, this Bx3 will consistently squirt mono and sesquiterpenes that last longer than many others. Expect variation in the anthocyanins level but consistency in chemotype, flavor, and nose. The Squirt terps are an extractor’s dream, so grow a lot, you won’t regret it!
Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.
