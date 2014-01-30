This hulking great specimen of a strain has been doing her thing for some time now, yet continues to top the table as one of the most monstrous hybrids ever concocted.



Like Marvel’s Incredible Hulk, the Bruce Banner Feminized strain is green, grows to a towering height and has enough strength to blast you into the middle of next week. However seasoned you consider yourself to be, 27% THC is more than most can handle.



What’s interesting is how this cannabis combines frankly terrifying potency with a delicate, aromatic and downright delicious flavor profile.



You’d expect these buds to reek of nothing but old-school Skunk and head-spinning dankness, but it’s actually more of a floral and fruity affair. One that belies the potency and intensity of the high to follow, which never fails to catch novice smokers off guard.



The genetic composition of Bruce Banner Feminized is relatively well balanced, coming in at around 60% Sativa and 40% Indica genetics. This is pretty much right on the money as far as the high goes, which propels you into a world of pure fantasy before delivering one hell of a body blow. All of which adds up to a hugely enjoyable and versatile strain, with a long list of potential therapeutic applications.



If all that wasn’t enough, this herb has the potential to be as generous in terms of yields as she is in potency. This being the feminized version, problematic male plants are eliminated from the equation.



Bruce Banner Fem needs some serious headspace to reach her full potential, but is nonetheless capable of producing more than 30oz of weed for every square meter of grow space. Which is (for most people at least) way more than you’ll be needing for quite some time to come.