Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite 1g Alien Rift - Indica

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Alien Rift effects

Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!