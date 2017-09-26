About this product
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
CDPH-10001355
