Select Dabbables 1g Cherry OG - Hybrid

HybridTHC 18%

Gratifying distillate in this versatile vial blends the highest concentration of activated THC with highly refined cannabis derived terpenes.

· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dab with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes

Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.

105 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
