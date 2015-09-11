Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Cherry OG - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Gratifying distillate in this versatile vial blends the highest concentration of activated THC with highly refined cannabis derived terpenes.
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dab with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dab with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!