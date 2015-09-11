Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Cherry OG - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
America's #1 selling cannabis oil.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
