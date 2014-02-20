Select Oil
Select CO2 1g (GL13) - Indica
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Select CO2 offers a moderate level of THC housed in our revolutionary cartridge design—creating a vape experience that’s known for being portable, powerful and
pleasurable.
Contains 60-75% THC
Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2.
G13 effects
Reported by real people like you
835 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
