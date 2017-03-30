About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this strain
Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.
Galactic Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
