About this product
Our new Select Elite Live oil combines high quality THC oil and live resin HTE (high-terpene extract) derived from fresh frozen flower, capturing more essence of the living plant and a higher terpene content. The combination results in an even more diverse array of compounds providing potency, enhanced flavor and strain-specific effects.
This Hybrid, Citradelic Sunset oil, is offered with a 75% or 80% concentration in a 0.5g vape cartridge. Inhalation is a fast-acting method of administration, with a typical onset of effect within 90 seconds. Vaporization delivers cannabinoids in a manner that can be easily titrated to the desired result.
The average dose for this product is 5mg, two times per day. Cost is based on average dosing for this product 30-day supply is $39, 50-day supply is $65, and a 70-day supply is $91. Patients must consult a certified physician to obtain the dose that works best based on their medical condition. 30, 50, 70-day supply cost is based on average doses and may not apply to all patients.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states). Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355
About this strain
Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water.
Citradelic Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Select Oil
It all started with a better cartridge.
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
