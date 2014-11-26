Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Shishkaberry - Hybrid
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Shishkaberry effects
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
