About this product
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative.
Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. THC levels range from 16-22% and a potent effects length of up to 3 hours. Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright green with rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs covered in crystals and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. These potent Sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz. Stardawg is an ideal strain for treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica/Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest:
Yield: High
Height:
THC: 15 to 20%
CBD: 0-1%
Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg
Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale
Effect: Extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz
Medical Conditions: Cronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders
Medicinal Properties: Yes
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
531 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
