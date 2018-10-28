About this strain
Where's My Bike
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
Where's My Bike effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!