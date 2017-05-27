Loading…
Logo for the brand Shango

Shango

The Sauce

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

The Sauce effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!