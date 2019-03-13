Shannon's Best Buds
Chocolate Mint Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
80 % Indica, 20 % Sativa. Parents are Emerald OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple. A nice night time elixir for pain and sleep.
Chocolate Mint OG effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
