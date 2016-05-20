Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Shannon's Best Buds

Shannon's Best Buds

Hashbar OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Hashbar OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that generates THC levels between 20% and 24%. While the smell of this strain is light, it still delivers a nice OG flavor when smoked.

Hashbar OG effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!