Shelby County Community Services

Chocolate Mint OG RSO 1g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Chocolate Mint OG effects

20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
