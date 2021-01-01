Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
These delicious gummies are the perfect way to try CBG. Combining premium CBG with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBG.
Effective and Discreet
Organic and GMO-free
No Chemicals and Solvent-free
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Lab Tested | Made in USA
Effective and Discreet
Organic and GMO-free
No Chemicals and Solvent-free
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Lab Tested | Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!